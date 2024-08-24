During an interview, KL Rahul has finally talked about his much-discussed episode of Koffee with Karan and revealed feeling 'scarred.'

Who can forget Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's controversial Koffee with Karan episode, which was later pulled down from Disney+ Hotstar because of the 'inappropriate' comments made by the two cricketer guests? Now, during an interview, KL Rahul has finally talked about the much-discussed episode and revealed feeling 'scarred.'

In an interview on WTF with Nikhil Kamath, Rahul shared, "The interview was a different world. That changed me. Completely changed me. I was a very shy, soft-spoken boy growing up. Then I played for India and became very confident. I had no problem being in a huge group of people. People would know I have been in a room of 100 people because I would talk to everyone."

He continued, "Now I don't (do that) because that (KWK) interview scarred me massively. Getting suspended from the team—I have never been suspended in school, I have never been punished in school. Matlab woh hua hi nahi hai mere saath (All this never happened to me). I don't know how to handle it. I did mischievous things in school, like chota mota (small things), but nothing to get me expelled from school or make my parents come. That (KWK interview and subsequent backlash) was my first (fall), and then you realize how bad it is."

KWK Controversy

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya made very sexist comments during their time on the Karan Johar-hosted show, which led to a massive backlash from viewers. Despite a public apology, the two were suspended by the BCCI and ousted from a three-match ODI series against Australia. The duo was fined Rs 20 lakhs each by the BCCI.

About KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya

KL Rahul, the ace cricketer, is married to Athiya Shetty, daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty. The couple tied the knot on January 23 in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, who tied the knot with Natasa Stankovic in May 2020, announced their separation in a joint post. In the post, they shared that it was a mutual yet tough decision for the couple and added that they will continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

