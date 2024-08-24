Hardik Pandya was 'too flamboyant for her, too full of himself,' which is why Natasa Stankovic decided to part ways with him, reveals an insider

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Weeks after Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their separation, new reports claim that the reason for the divorce was the cricketer. Yes, you read that right. If sources are to be believed, Hardik Pandya was "too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore." An insider shared that this separation was very painful for Natasa, and she tried her best to make the relationship work.

Insider reveals reason

According to a Times Now source, “He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realized that there was a major gap between how they were as people. She tried to match up with him, but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process, so it became tiring after a while. Natasa was not able to keep pace, hence she decided to take a step back.”

The insider further continued, “She mulled over it, but her decision became firm when he did not change. It was a very painful decision for Natasa, but it didn’t come in one day or one week. It was a slow but gradual wound that kept hurting her.”

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya, who tied the knot in May 2020, renewed their wedding vows according to Hindu and Christian rituals in February 2023. Earlier this year, reports of their separation made headlines, and finally, in July, they broke their silence and, in a joint post, shared their decision to part ways.

Separation Post

In a long post, they shared that it was a mutual yet tough decision for the couple and added that they will continue to co-parent their son Agastya. Their statement reads, “After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together as we grew a family."

It further added, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Recently, rumours circulated that just months after announcing his separation from Natasa, Hardik has started seeing singer Jasmin Walia, and they went on a vacation together.