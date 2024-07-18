The couple released a joint statement on Instagram saying they decided to part ways mutually.

Hardik Pandya with wife Natasa (Pic: AFP)

Hardik Pandya divorce: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic confirm separation after four years of marriage, issue statement

The 2024 T20 World Cup-winning vice-captain Hardik Pandya on Thursday announced separation with Bollywood actress wife Natasa Stankovic, marking the end of their four-year-long union.

The couple, who are blessed with a three-year-old son Agastya, released a joint statement on Instagram saying they decided to 'part ways mutually'.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," Pandya wrote said in his Instagram post.

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," he concluded in his post.

Meanwhile, Pandya was not the preferred choice of both chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and newly-elected Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir as the BCCI on Thursday announced the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

It is learnt that the two had a word with Pandya on this issue on Tuesday and conveyed to him that a long-term option in Suryakumar was being considered. Pandya is expectedly there in the T20 squad and has opted out of ODIs due to personal reasons.