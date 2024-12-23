. Kumar Vishvas has seemingly taken a dig at Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's interfaith marriage with actor Zaheer Iqbal

Kumar Vishwas, who is known for his poetry, has sparked controversy due to his recent remark during an event in Meerut. Kumar Vishvas has seemingly taken a dig at Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's interfaith marriage with actor Zaheer Iqbal. The Hindi poet, lecturer, and former politician made a remark where he indirectly took a dig by saying, "Teach your children Ramayana."

Kumar, who was at an event in Meerut, came on the mic and, while talking, said, "Teach your children Ramayana, make them read the Geeta. Otherwise, someone else might take away the Shri Lakshmi of your house even if the house is named ‘Ramayana.’" To note, Shatrughan Sinha has named his house Ramayana.

Congress’ spokesperson hit back

Kumar Vishwas's remark didn't sit well with everyone as it involved a dig at the actor's cultural and personal values. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate called out the Indian poet for his comment by addressing it as "lewd" and "cheap." She took to her X account and wrote in Hindi, "If you have a daughter in your house, would you make lewd comments on someone else's daughter and get cheap applause? By doing this, you can already guess to what extent you have fallen."

अगर आपके अपने घर में एक बेटी हो तो क्या आप किसी और की बेटी पर भद्दी टिप्पणी करके सस्ती तालियाँ बटोरेंगे?



ऐसा करने पर आप किस हद तक गिरे हुए हैं, इसका तो अंदाज़ा लग ही गया है



कुमार विश्वास जी आपने सोनाक्षी सिन्हा के अंतरधार्मिक विवाह पर तो घटिया तंज किया ही पर आपने अपने अंदर… — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) December 22, 2024

She further continued and wrote, "Kumar Vishvas ji, you not only made a cheap comment on Sonakshi Sinha's inter-religious marriage, but you also exposed your real thinking about women. Your words, 'otherwise someone else will take away the Shrilakshmi of your house,'—is a girl some kind of thing that someone can take away somewhere? Till when will people like you keep considering a woman as the property of her father first and then of her husband? The foundation of marriage is equality, mutual trust, and mutual love. No one takes anyone anywhere."

"Neither Shatrughan Sinha ji nor his successful daughter Sonakshi needs your certificate," she further added.

More about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant and event venue, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnizing their relationship. Sonakshi and Zaheer starred together in the film Double XL in 2022.