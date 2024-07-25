Tatyana Ozolina, known as Russia's most beautiful biker passed away in a motorbike crash in Turkey. She was declared dead on the spot

Tatyana Ozolina passed away doing what she loves the most. A passionate motorbike rider, Ozolina from Russia was dubbed as the country's most beautiful biker. However, a bike ride took a deadly turn for the 8-year-old social media influencer after she crashed into a truck while riding her red BMW motorcycle. Tatyana goes by the name "MotoTanya" on social media.

According to a report in Turkiye Today, Tatyana was travelling between Mugla and Bodrum when the fatal crash occurred. She was riding a BMW S1000RR 2015 and crashed into a truck near Milas. Despite, emergency medical services reaching the spot immediately, she was declared dead on the scene.

Reportedly, a Turkish biker, Onur Obut, who was accompanying her survived but suffered serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. A third biker present at the scene was uninjured, stated the report. The accident is still being investigated by the athorities.

According to a report in The Sun, Ozolina's bike was stuck by another rider group and she had to brake abruptly. She reportedly could not avoid a collision and ploughed into a truck

Ozolina is a well-known moto vlogger in Russia and has over one million followers on Instagram and two million subscribers on Youtube. She is widely recognized as MotoTanya. The influencer dubbed "Russia's most beautiful biker" is known for her global motorcycle adventures. In her last Instagram post, Ozolina had spoken about not getting entry into Europe.

"4000 km from home. Greece missed me but didn't miss my motorcycle. I was in Greece on foot. I bought a magnet and returned it to Turkey. I was upset that I didn't manage to ride around Europe, but not much because I knew that the situation could be like this... therefore, I moved on. Conquer beautiful, hot and hospitable Turkey," she wrote.

Along with the note she shared a picture of herself posing in front of her BMW bike. She was seen dressed in a completely black outfit and helmet over her head. The Turkish national flag can be seen in the background.

She is survived by her 13-year-old son.

In a tribute, Andrei Ivanov, head of the MotoMoscow Association, said, "MotoTanya is not with us anymore...she had a bright and beautiful life.... Millions of people followed her. Perhaps there is not a single motorcyclist in the country who was indifferent to Tatyana. She was adored, envied, admired, copied, awarded as a top blogger and, at the same time, discussed and slandered. Now all that remains is her memory. Sleep well."