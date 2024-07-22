Breaking News
date 2024-07-22
After Microsoft, YouTube down for some users in parts of world

Updated on: 22 July,2024 05:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The reports of the issue have surged since 1:30 pm on the official downdetector website

Representative Image. File Photo

After the Microsoft global outage, many YouTube users in India reported experiencing an error while using the app. The Google app users reported issues with the app, website, and uploading videos.


The reports of the issue have surged since 1:30 pm on the official downdetector website. The reports regarding the issue were highest between 3 pm and 4 pm.



According to the latest updates on the website, 62 per of users who reported an issue were having problems uploading videos, 24 per cen were having issues with the app, and 15 percent faced issues with the website. Pic/Screengrab of downdetecter website


YouTube users took it to social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to complain and seek answers about YouTube not running.

#YouTubeDown is trending on X as users seek a solution.

The YouTube creator community is posting and asking for the problem to be fixed. A YouTube creator wrote in a post on X, "For those wondering why Studio is down, It's a worldwide problem. I was talking to @TeamYouTube on a chat, and they said it's a known problem and they are working on a fix."

A X user reported the problem in a post on X: "YouTube Video Upload is not showing in the YouTube application as well as Yt Studio. Please fix this issue as early as possible."

While some people have also found humor in the situation and started sharing memes on social media platforms, An Indian user on X tweets, "People checking Twitter to confirm if YouTube is down," with Ajay Devgan's face.

Replying to a user's concern in a post on X, YouTube acknowledged the issues and assured the user that they were actively investigating.

"Thanks for flagging this! We're checking it out, and we'll reach back out if we need any extra info!" It was said in a post on X.

