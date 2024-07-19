Microsoft 365 outage: Other services remain normal across Mumbai

Despite a major disruption caused by a recent CrowdStrike update leading to system crashes worldwide, key operations in Mumbai, including railways, municipal services, hospitals, banks unaffected

This screenshot shows a Blue Screen error in a Microsoft system amid its global outage

Despite the global disruption caused by a recent CrowdStrike update, which led to widespread outages and critical system crashes known as the ‘blue screen of death’ (BSOD), services in Mumbai have largely remained unaffected. The update, which has impacted Windows systems worldwide—including major airlines and sectors—has not disrupted key operations in Mumbai.



CrowdStrike's recent update has caused major issues for Windows systems using its Falcon Sensor agent. Users worldwide, including in India and several other countries, experienced system crashes and the 'blue screen of death' (BSOD). This update has led to widespread outages, impacting airlines like American Airlines, Frontier, Allegiant, Sun Country, and IndiGo. Companies like Dell Technologies have stated that these crashes were caused by a recent CrowdStrike update.

Railways, the civic body, and hospitals in the city remain unaffected.

"Railway ticketing systems, train running, control office automation, and other railway services are unaffected," an official statement from the Ministry of Railways said.

Officials at HDFC, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank also stated that their systems were working fine. Representation pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) uses SAP software for services and facilities like citizen services, issuance of birth or death certificates, licenses, marriage certificates, factory licenses, and processing payments. “Our services haven't been impacted. The BMC doesn’t use CrowdStrike, so there’s no issue. All services remain unaffected,” said an official from the BMC IT department.

Major public and private hospitals in the city reported no disruptions. Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO of Kokilaben Hospital, told mid-day, “We are not affected at all. Everything is running smoothly.”

While the global Microsoft outage seemed to have impacted services across the world, banks and banking systems in India remained unaffected, officials claimed.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara told the media that the systems were functioning normally with no interruptions.

Officials at HDFC, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank also stated that their systems were working fine and were unaffected by the global outage.

“NIC network is not affected,” IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, referring to the National Informatics Centre's (NIC) Information and Communication Technology (ICT) network, which provides services to the central government, state governments, union territories, districts, and other government bodies.

CrowdStrike's CEO, George Kurtz, announced that the issue from the recent Microsoft outage linked to the CrowdStrike Falcon Sensor update has been identified and fixed.