Tamannaah Bhatia rents office space for Rs 18 lakh monthly, mortgages 3 flats for Rs 7.84 crore: Report

The report states that the total mortgage for her residential properties is Rs 7.84 crore, while the office space costs Rs 18 lakh per month in rent

Tamannaah Bhatia

According to a report, Tamannaah Bhatia has rented out several properties in Mumbai. The actress has mortgaged a commercial property in Juhu and has rented out three houses in Andheri West. The Hindustan Times report states that the total mortgage for her residential properties is Rs 7.84 crore, while the office space costs Rs 18 lakh per month in rent.

Tamannaah Bhatia rents office space for Rs 18 lakh monthly

According to documents obtained by the publication, Tamannaah's new office space covers 6065 square feet and is located in Western Wind on Juhu Tara Road. She has leased it for five years, paying Rs 18 lakh per month. After three years, the rent will increase to Rs 20.16 lakh, and in the fifth year, it will be Rs 20.96 lakh per month. The deal was registered on June 27 with a security deposit of Rs 72 lakh.

The houses are reportedly located on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West. These residential units cover an area of 2595 square feet and have been mortgaged for Rs 7.84 crore. Tamannaah has not yet commented on the report.

About Tamannaah Bhatia recently

After Vijay Varma shared a poster of his upcoming film 'Matka King' his girlfriend and actor Tamannaah Bhatia couldn't resist complimenting him. Tamannaah re-shared Vijay's post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Ufff with fire emojis."

Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship rumours started after an alleged kissing video of theirs from New Year 2023 had gone viral on the internet. The couple was also seen romancing in 'Lust Stories 2'. After months of speculations about the actors dating each other, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay in an interview in June last year.

Ever since they often comment on each other's social media posts and make appearances in public together.Coming back to Vijay's film, the shooting for series 'Matka King' has commenced.

Talking about Tamannaah's work front, she will be seen in 'Vedaa'. The film will hit the theatres on Independence Day, August 15.Directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arrora, 'Vedaa' is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das. The film also stars Abhishek Bannerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia.

