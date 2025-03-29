With Kunal Kamra facing trouble and threats from Shiv Sena workers for his alleged comments against Eknath Shinde, Tanmay Bhatt has reacted to the recent controversy

In Pic: Tanmay Bhat

It's quite a bad time for stand-up comedians. First, Samay Raina, and then Kunal Kamra have become the center of controversy for their jokes. Now, with Kamra facing trouble and threats from Shiv Sena workers for his alleged comments against the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Tanmay Bhatt has reacted to the recent controversy.

Recently, Tanmay shared a video on his YouTube channel where he sat down for a conversation with comedians Rohan Joshi, Aditya Kulshresth, and Kaustubh Agarwal. In the video, Tanmay, while taking an indirect dig at what is happening in the country, said it was an “interesting week for comedy." Further, while talking about how people message and call him if any comedian gets into trouble, Tanmay said, "Any comedian gets into trouble, I get a message, ‘Tanmay, are you okay’?"

This led to Aditya joking about how he was shocked knowing that Tanmay didn’t land in any trouble even after appearing on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent.

Kunal Kamra controversy

Kunal Kamra's recent stand-up gig landed him in a major controversy because of the remark he made against the politicians of the country. The comedian has found himself in hot water over his alleged defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Now, with Kamra facing heavy criticism, the stand-up comedian has put out his statement. In his latest statement, he shared that it is only Shiv Sena workers who have been giving him all types of threats.

About Latent controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia, best known for his channel BeerBiceps, was a panelist on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent recently. "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Allahbadia, who has over 1 crore followers on YouTube, asked a contestant during the latest episode, which also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija.

While Maharashtra Cyber and the Mumbai Police are investigating Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks on Samay Raina's YouTube show, Samay Raina appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Monday and recorded his statement in connection with the controversy.