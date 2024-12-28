A new update suggests that Samay Raina had invited Uorfi Javed on his show, but she walked out midway after derogatory remarks were made against her by contestants

In Pic: Uorfi Javed and Samay Raina

Ever since the premiere of Samay Raina's show India's Got Talent, it has always caught headlines. Raina has welcomed several guests for every new episode, and there have been times when he was questioned about his choice of words. Recently, when a new episode featuring Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya went on air, it caught several eyeballs. Now, a new update suggests that Samay had invited Uorfi on his show, but she walked out midway after derogatory remarks were made against her.

Uorfi Javed walks out of Samay Raina’s show

As reported by TellyChakkar, Uorfi Javed was shooting for India’s Got Lalent when a contestant crossed the line and made some abusive comments against her. It has been claimed that while one contestant called her with a derogatory remark, another compared her with an adult comment, which left Uorfi disappointed. Uorfi gradually decided to walk out of the stage when the host of the show, Samay Raina, didn’t intervene, and this is what led to the situation getting out of hand.

Samay Raina & Kusha Kapila controversy

This is absolutely not the first time Raina or his show has landed in controversy because of the dark humor. Earlier, he made headlines when he roasted Kusha Kapila over her divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia. This happened on Ashish Solanki's show, after which Kusha blocked Samay Raina and wrote in her YouTube community notes, “It was done in good faith and for a friend. Nobody has been paid (neither comics nor guests) for it, so the argument that people are ‘being paid big fat cheques to hear their insults’ is baseless."

Samay Raina on relationship with Kusha Kapila

After this, many called out Samay for crossing limits, and even he admitted that the incident ruined his friendship with her. “I don’t have a favourite comedian; I have favourite jokes. I love and learn from sooo many comics that the list won’t stop if I start writing it down. I don’t chase controversies, I just be myself, and something or the other happens. Learning to deal with it smoothly. Friendship with Kusha is not the same; we rarely talk, but I spoke to her recently, and it was great! I am fond of her regardless. I hope someday she and I can laugh about everything openly, but that day has time. Always rooting for her success," he said during a Reddit Ask Me Anything session.