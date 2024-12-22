Karwa Chauth rituals are usually performed by married women for their husbands. While attaching the reel with a long caption, she also tagged him in the comment section.

In pic: Woman performs Karwa Chauth with Ranveer

Listen to this article Woman named Rohini performs Karwa Chauth with Ranveer Allahbadia’s pic; netizens ask, ‘Aap bhooton mein maante ho?’ x 00:00

In a humorous turn of events, a woman named Rohini Arju has put out an interestingly hilarious video where she was seen expressing her love for digital content creator, YouTuber, and famous podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. The woman was seen sharing her desire to marry the popular Indian YouTuber as she performed Karwa Chauth rituals for him. This video by Rohini has stirred quite a conversation, where netizens can be seen questioning the lady for her video. Meanwhile, the woman who put out the video has attached it with a long caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman performed Karwa Chauth with Ranveer's pic

In the video, Rohini was seen dressed in a heavily decorated red saree, with heavy henna designs on her hands. The woman was then seen performing Karwa Chauth rituals and looking at Ranveer's picture through a sieve. To note, Karwa Chauth rituals are usually performed by married women for their husbands. While attaching the reel with a long caption, she also tagged him in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Rohini Arju (@rohiniiarju)

The content creator, while sharing the video, wrote, "Many people may mock me and make fun of me for this. Some people may label me as crazy and delusional. But, I love you beyond time, space, and eternity, @ranveerallahbadia."

"I don’t know if you will ever come to me, if you will ever accept me, or if you will ever marry me. I don’t know anything about the future; I only know my love for you. Last year, I promised you that I would never marry anyone unless it’s you, and that’s what I am standing by with this action. Long ago, I closed all other options for marriage in my mind, and now I have executed that decision in the physical world," she further added.

While addressing Ranveer as her Swami and giving a hashtag to their jodi, she wrote, "I am deeply committed, devoted, and dedicated only to you, My Swami 🙏🏻.

Now, it’s either you or no one. 🔱🧿❤ #RanveeRohini."

Netizens drop hilarious reactions

This video got some of the most hilarious reactions from netizens. One wrote, "I hope you realize how creepy this is." "Delulu peaked here," another one wrote. "Aap bhooton mai maante ho? Maut ke baare mai socha hai??" a user teased her.

Ranveer is one of the most popular Indian YouTubers and podcasters in the country. He has interviewed celebrities including Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Kajol, to name a few. His recent podcast was with Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action thriller Baby John.