Singer Dua Lipa who spent the New Year’s Eve in India earlier this year, is set to return for a concert in November. Here's what Zomato CEO said to people asking for freebies

Deepinder Goyal and Dua Lipa

Listen to this article Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal calls out people asking him for 'free passes' to Dua Lipa's concert x 00:00

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal made a point about not expecting free tickets for the upcoming Dua Lipa concert in India by sharing that he bought five tickets himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal slams people asking him for 'free passes'

Goyal wrote on X, "No special favours - even for me. I just paid for my tickets on the @zomato app for the Feeding India concert. Please buy yours too and support the cause."

Earlier this week, the billionaire called out people who were messaging him for free passes to the pop singer's concert, saying he's just leaving those messages as "seen" without responding.

Deepinder Goyal mentioned this on Monday, writing, "I've been getting a lot of messages for free passes to the concert. Interestingly, all these requests are from people who can very well pay for these tickets. At my end, I am leaving all such messages on seen,"

Singer Dua Lipa who spent the New Year’s Eve in India earlier this year, is set to return for a concert in November. Dua shared glimpses of her trip including a picture of herself posing in front of an elephant, and wrote on X, “India, I’m coming back!! my trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!”

About the concert

Dua will perform at the Feeding India Concert by Zomato on November 30, 2024.

Venue: MMRDA Ground, New Administrative Building, New Administrative Building MMRDA, E Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

The website link shared by Dua Lipa described the event in a statement that read, “Attention Dua Lipa fans - get ready to levitate! The Feeding India Concert, organised by Zomato’s Feeding India initiative to fight malnutrition, is back. This time, global pop icon Dua Lipa is here to make you ‘dance the night away’ in Mumbai. Witness the chart-topping artist light up the stage with her electrifying hits, and don’t miss the amazing support acts: the sensational JONITA and the dynamic Talwinder. We’ve just got one ‘new rule’ - don’t miss the chance to be part of this incredible experience, with a great cause.”

Dua made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019.