Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai recently for the first time after welcoming her son, Akaay. The actress who is married to Virat Kohli opened up about parenthood while sharing her experience

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Listen to this article Anushka Sharma talks about her and Virat's parenting style: 'Don't think I can teach my daughter anything' x 00:00

Actor Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai for the first time after the birth of her and Virat Kohli's son Akaay. The family of four is currently living in London. The actress was in the city to attend an event for a brand that she endorses. At the event, the actress spoke about parenthood, how it has changed her and Virat's social life as well. She said that there is too much pressure to be a 'perfect parent' and she and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli are anything but that. Sharma shares two children, daughter Vamika (three) and six-month-old son Akaay with Kohli.

Anushka Sharma on the pressures of parenting

The 36-year-old actor said it's okay for parents to own up to their mistakes in front of children. "There's too much pressure to be, like, this perfect parent, and we are not perfect parents. Like, we will complain about things, and then it's okay to admit it to them (children). Just complain about it. That's my thing. So, they know that it will be all flawed. Imagine, kids having to live up to, like, 'Oh, my parents are like...' I feel like owning your mistakes in front of your kids," Sharma said at the event on Wednesday.

It was the actor-producer's first media appearance after giving birth to Akaay on February 15 in London.

Anushka and Virat cook for their kids

Sharma said while she is a "chill" parent, she is particular about the routine of the children.

"My kids, they have a lot of changes in their life. We travel a lot, so if I maintain the same routine for them, I'm giving them a sense of some sort of control in their own life. No matter where we are, we are teaching at that time better. So I think it really helps them regulate themselves better. So, eating times are fixed."

The actor said she and Kohli recently realised the importance of introducing family recipes to their children. "We've started having this discussion at home that if we don't make the things our moms did, then we will not be passing on these recipes, you know? So sometimes I cook, sometimes my husband cooks, and we really do try to make the way our moms did, like out of memory.

"I cheat a little bit, but it's so important because it's as important as giving them something from your wedding, which they will pass on to their kids. So I think it's sweet like that."

Anushka advocates for leading with example

Sharma believes gratitude can't be taught to children other than by leading life by example.

"In my case, I have realised that my daughter is very young. And I don’t think I can teach her anything. It is how we lead our lives. Are we showing gratitude to others in our daily life? Are we grateful for the things we have in life? Are we showing that as an example? Do we think this is enough? I think she has picked up on that, I don’t think I can teach her anything. For them to learn gratitude, they have to see you being grateful. It is a very selfish space to say that ‘I’ll teach my child this and that’. You have to be grateful, your child will follow suit. You just have to enjoy their childhood. If you ever see them showing disrespect, they are not showing disrespect, they are just being kids and you can gently guide them. Living by example is the only way to make sure they soak the good things from the environment,” she concluded.