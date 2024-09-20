In a heartfelt note, Celina Jaitly remembered her late son, Shamsher, who tragically passed away due to a congenital heart condition. She also talked about how worrisome premature birth can be

Celina Jaitly

Actress Celina Jaitly on Friday shared an emotional tribute to NICU babies, reflecting on her personal loss. In a heartfelt note, she remembered her late son, Shamsher, who tragically passed away due to a congenital heart condition.

Celina Jaitly opens up about the dangers of premature birth

Her touching message serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by families with critically ill newborns. Celina, who has 587K followers on Instagram, shared a heartwarming video featuring her son Arthur, as part of a tribute to NICU babies and her late son, Shamsher.

In the touching clip, Celina is seen gently rocking Arthur to sleep, symbolising the tender moments of motherhood. For those unfamiliar, Shamsher was Arthur’s twin brother, who tragically passed away due to a congenital heart issue.

Celina Jaitly talks about how she got through her NICU journey

Along with the video, she wrote: “#healingjourney #prematurebaby… My husband often makes videos of me whenever I put our babies to sleep. The older twins grew up in the blink of an eye but baby number 4 ensured that joy again. We went through immense heartache with one baby in NICU and funeral arrangements for his twin whom we lost to a congenital heart problem, but we survived on hope and amazing care of NICU nurses and NICU Doctors in #dubai who worked tirelessly with us to make sure @arthurjhaag comes back home with us.”

“While many preterm babies still carry a huge vulnerability to develop medical challenges or life threatening circumstances, many do grow up to become completely healthy individuals, with some even becoming notable public figures such as Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein and of course our own Arthur Jaitly Haag,” shared Celina.

She went on to say, “Premature birth is a very serious health problem, but there is hope and light at the end of the tunnel too. While nothing can prepare parents for how it feels to have a baby in neonatal care. It can be a huge support to know other families have been where they are now.”

“To the parents currently in the NICU, and I can assure you that things do get better and that the future is so exciting. Lots of Kangaroo care, breast milk, putting your faith in your doctors and love can work miracles. Thank you Universe for not leaving our arms empty....,” she concluded.

All about Celina Jaitley's work front

Celina made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Janasheen', which also starred the late Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen Khan. She also appeared in films like 'No Entry', 'Apna Sapna Money Money', ‘Money Hai Toh Honey Hai’, ‘Thank You’, and 'Golmaal Returns'.

Earlier, Celina made headlines after a social media troll claimed she "slept with both father and son" Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan. She clapped back stating, "Hope posting this gave you the much-needed girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are other ways to fix your problem... like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime!”

(With inputs from IANS)