On Saturday, Nayanthara shared a series of pictures with one of her twin son as the family holidayed in Greece. The candid pictures capture the bond between mother and son

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Nayanthara shares candid moments with her son in Greece, see pics x 00:00

Nayanthara gave her fans a glimpse into her family moments featuring her twin sons, Uyir and Ulag. On Saturday, Nayanthara shared a series of pictures. The first picture captures the beautiful bond between mother and son on the lens.

In the next photo, Nayanthara can be seen planting a kiss on her son's cheek.

Nayanthara's post is full of precious moments with sons in Greece

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "My heart."

As soon as the pictures were shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Awwwww you won the heart. stay Happy and blessed always God bless you Nayan."

Another user commented, "Awe."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

The couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy in 2022. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his twin newborns named Uyir and Ulagam. In the images, the duo was seen kissing the feet of their babies.

He captioned the post by writing, "Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, and our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great."

Nayanthara was last seen in Malayalam cinema in the 2022 film Gold, where she starred alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She made her Bollywood debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year and has also appeared in Tamil films such as Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.

