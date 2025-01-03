Did you know that Rubina and Abhinav aren't raising their daughters in Mumbai? They wanted to raise their little ones in fresh air and give them natural vegetables.

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla with their daughters

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed their twin girls, Jeeva and Edhaa, on November 27. On the occasion of Navratri, they revealed the faces of their twin daughters. But did you know that Rubina and Abhinav aren't raising their daughters in Mumbai? They mutually decided to bring up their daughters on their farm in Himachal Pradesh. Rubina, in her recent interview, shared that they wanted to raise their little ones in fresh air and give them natural vegetables.

Rubina not raising her children in Mumbai

Rubina Dilaik, in a conversation with Paras Chhabra on her podcast, shared, "When we were planning a family or whenever we talked about our children, we were both very mindful about the environment in which they would grow up. In this thought process, we were both on the same page."

She further continued and stated, "We want to give them a clean environment, raise them in a humble background, keep them as connected to the village as possible, and ensure they eat food grown from our own farming."

"Because I belong to a family of landlords and farmers and have been blessed with farms and fields, we consciously decided that when the children turn 2 or 3 months old and their vaccinations are done, we will take them to our farm and raise them there with the family in fresh, clean air," she further added.

Further in the interview, she shared that it is a kind of joint family system in Himachal. Abhinav, his mumma, his papa, Rubina’s dadaji, Rubina’s mom and dad, Edha, and Jiva—all live together. They wanted their children to understand the importance of family.

The actress also shared that they haven't shifted their base to Himachal Pradesh, as they have brought their daughters back to Mumbai due to snow in Himachal Pradesh.

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s relationship

Abhinav and Rubina became the talk of the town with their stint on Bigg Boss 14. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of Bigg Boss. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences, and they later came out as a happily married couple. Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in June 2018.