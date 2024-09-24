While making sure that Raabiyaa's face isn’t visible or has been covered with an emoji, Swara shared about 20 pictures and wrote an emotional note

In Pic: Swara Bhasker's daughter's first birthday celebration

Listen to this article 'Our beating heart has turned one': Swara Bhasker drops adorable post on daughter Raabiyaa's birthday, urges her to say 'Mumma' x 00:00

Swara Bhasker is celebrating the first birthday of her little one, and this definitely calls for a party. Swara Bhasker's baby girl, Raabiyaa, turned a year old on September 23, and to celebrate the special day, the actress hosted a grand birthday party, making sure that all the kids had fun to the fullest. With yummy food, beautiful décor, and rides, the party was a hit, and now Swara has dropped a series of pictures from Raabiyaa's first birthday, along with a sweet note.

Swara Bhasker drops cute birthday wish as her daughter turns 1 year old

While making sure that Raabiyaa's face isn’t visible or has been covered with an emoji, Swara Bhasker shared about 19-20 pictures and wrote an emotional note. She stated, "Our beating heart has turned one year old today! Happy birthday, darling Raabu. You are the answer to all my prayers, and I promise to make you feel loved and safe every day that I live. I have felt blessed every single day of this past year, and every day you are more delightful than you’ve ever been! I love you more than I will ever be able to express! Now say ‘Mumma.’"

As soon as Swara dropped the pictures, fans started commenting on the post. One wrote, “Wait, what?? But she was just born, and it's already been a year? MashaAllah. Allah bless her.” “May she always be proud to have such an amazing mom. May Almighty bless her always,” wrote another. While a third one shared, “Happy birthday, sweetheart! My son also turned 1 today, sharing the same date with Raabu.”

Why Swara Bhasker didn’t reveal her daughter’s face

Earlier, the actress opened up about her decision to not reveal her baby’s face in public. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said, “Why should I reveal my child’s face or my child in general for the cruelty of strangers to be satiated? I’m not ready for that at the moment.”

Swara is not the only actress who has been adamant about keeping her little one away from the glitter and glamour of the industry. Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Rani Mukerji are among a few who have actively made an effort to keep their children away from the camera.

Swara and politician Fahad had a court marriage on February 16 this year. They followed it up with a week-long celebration in March in Delhi at the actress' maternal grandmother’s residence.