Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji attended the taekwondo annual competition. Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan won the gold medal in the competition

In Pic: Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji

Listen to this article Rani Mukerji poses with proud mom Kareena Kapoor as Taimur Ali Khan wins taekwondo annual competition x 00:00

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji attended the taekwondo annual competition. Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan won the gold medal in the competition. In one picture, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor posed together as the latter’s elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, won the competition. Another photo emerged on Instagram where a hand can be seen holding Taimur's hand in the air as if declaring him the winner.

In one of these pictures, Rani Mukerji can be seen talking to Karan Johar's son. In all the pictures, Kareena, a proud mom, couldn’t stop smiling as her son won the title. Both Taimur and Yash were dressed in their taekwondo uniforms. For the event, Rani Mukerji opted for a simple red T-shirt, paired with denim and heels, while Kareena was seen in a white top, grey pants, and black heels.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Rani was last seen in the role of a mother in the film 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway,' directed by Ashima Chibber, inspired by a real-life incident. Whereas Kareena was last seen in 'Jaane Jaan'. The actress will be gracing the screen with Hansal Mehta’s 'Buckingham Murders,' which was recently premiered at the Mami Film Festival.

Both Rani and Kareena also graced the Koffee couch this year. During the episode, Rani talked about her daughter and keeping her away from the limelight. Rani said, “I just tell them not to take baby’s picture and I think they see my eyes and they get scared. I have to thank all the paparazzi and all the media people. They really love me because they kind of respect that and they know how Adi (Aditya Chopra) is and it was our decision together that we didn’t want Adira to get photographed. Because we have a very different idea of how we want to raise Adira so that she doesn't feel privileged or she doesn’t feel very special in school and she feels like any other kid. All this while whenever I travel they always wait till Adira goes into the airport and then they click my pictures.”

While during her episode, Kareena addressed her absence from Gadar 2's party. Karan also touched upon the topic of her tiff with Ameesha Patel over Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, while Kareena ignored the question.