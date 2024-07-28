Lalita D'Silva shared that there is no separate food for the staff at Bebo and Saif's house; they all eat the same food, and multiple times they have all eaten together.

Taimur Ali Khan with his nanny

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur's nurse, Lalita D'Silva, has become equally popular in recent times. Lalita, who is gaining a lot of attention recently, has given a peek into Bollywood's much-loved couple's house and shared the family values they have imbibed in their children. D'Silva shared that there is no separate food for the staff at Bebo and Saif's house; they all eat the same food, and multiple times they have all eaten together.

In a recent conversation with Hindi Rush, Lalita said, "They are such simple people. The morning routine is such that the staff, and Kareena and Saif, we all eat the same food. There’s no such thing as there will be separate food for the staff. It's the same food and the same quality. So many times we have all eaten together."

Earlier, in a conversation with Express Adda, Kareena had talked about how her kids eat with their nannies and had shared that in their house it's a rule. “My boys’ nannies are eating with them because that’s just the way both Saif and I have addressed it, because Taimur has asked and Jeh is already asking, ‘Why are you sitting there? Sit here’,” Kareena stated.

To note, Lalita D'Silva, who is Taimur Ali Khan's nanny, was also the former nanny of Anant Ambani. She was recently seen at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony. Lalita D'Silva took to her Instagram handle to congratulate Anant on his wedding with Radhika Merchant. Sharing pictures with Anant and his family, she wrote, "I'm deeply grateful for the joy and love that Anant baba and the Ambani family have brought into my life. I cherish the fond memories and warm moments we’ve shared, and I’m thankful for their unwavering love and respect. Even after all these years, their kindness and generosity continue to inspire me. I’m blessed to have Nita bhabi and Mukesh sir in my life, who still embrace me as a part of their family. I pray that Anant and Radhika are blessed with abundant love, happiness, and good health. The Ambani family’s love and support mean the world to me, and I’m honored to be a part of their lives."