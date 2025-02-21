Dressed in casual wear and sporting a heavy beard, Kartik can be seen playing and giving a hug to Katori. He wrote, "Love is all about you, @katoriaaryan"

Picture Courtesy/Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account

Kartik Aaryan shared an adorable video of his pet Katori on social media. On Thursday, the 'Chandu Champion' posted a playful clip on Instagram showing him playing with his fur baby.

Dressed in casual wear and sporting a heavy beard, Kartik can be seen playing and giving a hug to Katori. He wrote, "Love is all about you, @katoriaaryan."

As soon as Kartik shared the post on Instagram, netizens dropped sweet comments in the comment section. A user wrote, "Loveeee." Another fan commented, "Pawfecttt Postttt for this Pet Day."

Kartik often shares pictures and videos with his pet on social media. Recently, the makers of 'Aashiqui 3' released the first look of Kartik, who is joined by South actress Sreeleela. The romantic drama is set to hit the theatres in Diwali, 2025.

In the recent first look of the film, Kartik sported a huge beard and was seen playing guitar in a huge concert, similar to the opening scene of its predecessor, 'Aashiqui 2'. Sreeleela is the new leading lady silencing the rumours of Tripti Dimri in the film. In the video, the couple is seen romancing in the mountains and riding bikes.

A slowed version of Vishal Mishra's song "Tu hi zindagi hai, tu hi Aashiqui hai" was also played in the background of the video. Music label T-Series released the video through its YouTube handle.

The original film, which was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, was released in 1990 by T-Series and Vishesh Films. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal became overnight sensations with their roles in the film. The franchise was revived in 2013 with 'Aashiqui 2', directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was also a box-office success.

The third instalment of the film is directed by the 'Ludo', 'Barfi', and 'Jagga Jasoos' is Anurag Basu. 'Aashiqui 3' marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Anurag and Kartik.

The second part of the musical love story was a spiritual successor rather than a direct sequel, and the third part will continue in that vein. Pritam, who has a long and successful working relationship with Basu and has composed the hit scores of several of his films, will provide the songs.

