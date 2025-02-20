Breaking News
Mansukh Mandaviya joins CM Fadnavis in Pune padyatra on Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
Dhananjay Munde made agriculture dept release funds over non-existent cabinet decisions: Damania
Uddhav wanted to make Shinde CM in 2019 but BJP, MVA allies stood in way: Raut
Maha Kumbh helicopter ride scam: Cyber fraud gang busted by Mumbai Police
Customs seize drugs worth Rs 10.22 crore at Mumbai airport
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Celebrity Life News > Weddings And Relationships News > Article > Aadar Jain Alekha Advani share glimpses from mehendi ceremony check out

Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani share glimpses from mehendi ceremony, check out

Updated on: 20 February,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Actor Aadar Jain, who recently married Alekha Advani in a beautiful Christian ceremony in Goa, is all set to marry in a Hindu ceremony.

Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani share glimpses from mehendi ceremony, check out

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani share glimpses from mehendi ceremony, check out
x
00:00

Actor Aadar Jain, who recently married Alekha Advani in a beautiful Christian ceremony in Goa, is all set to marry in a Hindu ceremony.


The pre-wedding festivities have already begun with their family and close friends.


The couple has hosted an intimate Mehendi ceremony and treated netizens with a glimpse of it.


Aadar shared dreamy pictures on Instagram and wrote, "A[?]A"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aadar Jain (@aadarjain)

Aadar looked attractive in a beige bandhgala, while Alekha looked gorgeous in a corset-style lehenga dress with floral jewellery.

One of the pictures showed Aadar holding Alekha's henna-adorned hand.

In another picture, Aadar sported a simple henna design featuring their names alphabets with an infinity symbol.

Fans showered love and blessings on the couple in the comment section.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shared inside glimpses from the ceremony.

Riddhima shared pictures with the bride and groom.

Aadar and Alekha's roka ceremony took in November last year. It was attended by several celebs from B-town, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor.

Aadar announced his engagement to Alekha in September last year with an adorable proposal by the sea.

He shared intimate pictures of the moment on Instagram, showing him down on one knee, holding Alekha's hand in a picturesque beach setting.

Aadar and Alekha's relationship became public in November 2023 when Aadar shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life."

Aadar, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria.

The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020, reportedly ended their relationship.

Aadar debuted in Bollywood with 'Qaidi Band' in 2017, and was last seen in 'Hello Charlie.'

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aadar jain Instagram celebrity wedding Wedding wedding festivities bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK