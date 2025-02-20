Actor Aadar Jain, who recently married Alekha Advani in a beautiful Christian ceremony in Goa, is all set to marry in a Hindu ceremony.

Pic/Instagram

The pre-wedding festivities have already begun with their family and close friends.

The couple has hosted an intimate Mehendi ceremony and treated netizens with a glimpse of it.

Aadar shared dreamy pictures on Instagram and wrote, "A[?]A"

Aadar looked attractive in a beige bandhgala, while Alekha looked gorgeous in a corset-style lehenga dress with floral jewellery.

One of the pictures showed Aadar holding Alekha's henna-adorned hand.

In another picture, Aadar sported a simple henna design featuring their names alphabets with an infinity symbol.

Fans showered love and blessings on the couple in the comment section.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shared inside glimpses from the ceremony.

Riddhima shared pictures with the bride and groom.

Aadar and Alekha's roka ceremony took in November last year. It was attended by several celebs from B-town, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor.

Aadar announced his engagement to Alekha in September last year with an adorable proposal by the sea.

He shared intimate pictures of the moment on Instagram, showing him down on one knee, holding Alekha's hand in a picturesque beach setting.

Aadar and Alekha's relationship became public in November 2023 when Aadar shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life."

Aadar, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria.

The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020, reportedly ended their relationship.

Aadar debuted in Bollywood with 'Qaidi Band' in 2017, and was last seen in 'Hello Charlie.'