First picture of PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai's marriage ceremony in Udaipur out!

Badminton champion PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai tied the knot in Udaipur on Monday morning. The couple had a traditional Telugu ceremony surrounded by their near and dear ones. While the couple is yet to post official pictures, glimpses from their ceremony has already made its way to social media.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekawat, took to social media to share a picture from the wedding ceremony. Sharing the picture, the Minister who attended the ceremony wrote, "Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead."

For her wedding ceremony, Sindhu wore a gorgeous cream coloured saree and her groom matched her in similar colour sherwani.

Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead.@Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/hjMwr5m76y — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) December 23, 2024

Who is Venkata Datta Sai?

He is currently working at Posidex Technologies in Hyderabad as executive director. He did his diploma in Liberal Arts and Science/Liberal Studies from Foundation of Liberal and Management Education. He completed his BBA Accounting and Finance from Flame University Bachelor of Business Administration in 2018 and then did his Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Venkata worked with JSW both as a summer intern as well as an In-House Consultant. "My BBA in finance and economics pales in comparison to managing an IPL team, but I must admit I learned a lot from both of these experiences," he posted on his account.

From 2019, he has worked as Managing Director for Sour Apple Asset Management while also serving as the Executive Director in Posidex.

About the wedding

Talking about the alliance, PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana earlier told PTI, "The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January".

"So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important."