Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Wadala; driver held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Celebrity Life News > Weddings And Relationships News > Article > First picture of PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sais marriage ceremony in Udaipur out

First picture of PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai's marriage ceremony in Udaipur out!

Updated on: 23 December,2024 12:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai are now wife and husband. The couple had a destination wedding in Udaipur. The first picture from the ceremony is now out

First picture of PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai's marriage ceremony in Udaipur out!

PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai

Listen to this article
First picture of PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai's marriage ceremony in Udaipur out!
x
00:00

Badminton champion PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai tied the knot in Udaipur on Monday morning. The couple had a traditional Telugu ceremony surrounded by their near and dear ones. While the couple is yet to post official pictures, glimpses from their ceremony has already made its way to social media. 


Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekawat, took to social media to share a picture from the wedding ceremony. Sharing the picture, the Minister who attended the ceremony wrote, "Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead."


For her wedding ceremony, Sindhu wore a gorgeous cream coloured saree and her groom matched her in similar colour sherwani. 


Who is Venkata Datta Sai? 

He is currently working at Posidex Technologies in Hyderabad as executive director. He did his diploma in Liberal Arts and Science/Liberal Studies from Foundation of Liberal and Management Education. He completed his BBA Accounting and Finance from Flame University Bachelor of Business Administration in 2018 and then did his Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning  from International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Venkata worked with JSW both as a summer intern as well as an In-House Consultant. "My BBA in finance and economics pales in comparison to managing an IPL team, but I must admit I learned a lot from both of these experiences," he posted on his account. 

From 2019, he has worked as Managing Director for Sour Apple Asset Management while also serving as the Executive Director in Posidex.

About the wedding

Talking about the alliance, PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana earlier told PTI, "The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January".

"So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important."

 

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pv sindhu Marriage celebrity wedding Entertainment News badminton sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK