PV Sindhu and her fiancee Venkata Datta Sai with Sachin Tendulkar (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Sachin Tendulkar receives invitation to PV Sindhu’s wedding, shares warm wishes x 00:00

India's cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar, was honoured with a personal invitation to double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu's wedding on December 8.

The star shuttler, accompanied by her fiancee, Venkata Datta Sai, visited Tendulkar's residence to extend the invitation. The former India opener, deeply touched by the gesture, left a heartfelt message for the couple, wishing them a lifetime of happiness as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.

Tendulkar praised Sindhu for her remarkable achievements in badminton and expressed his gratitude for the wedding invitation. "In badminton, the score always starts with 'love' & your beautiful journey with Venkata Datta Sai ensures it continues with 'love' forever! ♥️🏸," he wrote on Twitter.

In badminton, the score always starts with 'love', & your beautiful journey with Venkata Datta Sai ensures it continues with 'love' forever! ♥️🏸

Thank you for personally inviting us to be a part of your big day. Wishing you both a lifetime of smashing memories & endless rallies… pic.twitter.com/kXjgIjvQKY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 8, 2024

The wedding is scheduled for December 22 in Udaipur, with a reception planned for December 24 in Hyderabad.

Sindhu’s family explained that the wedding was arranged swiftly due to her busy schedule, as she will be competing in the season-opening Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament in early January.

Her father, PV Ramana, shared with PTI, “The two families have known each other for some time, but it was only a month ago that everything was finalized. This was the only available window for the ceremony, as Sindhu’s schedule will be packed from January onwards.”

After a title-winning performance at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow, Sindhu is determined to build on her form in the upcoming season. Ramana further noted, “The families decided on December 22 for the wedding, with the reception in Hyderabad on December 24. Sindhu will resume training shortly afterward, as the next season is crucial."

Having returned from the Paris World Championships without a medal, Sindhu aims to kickstart the new Olympic cycle on a positive note, with her sights set on securing a medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.