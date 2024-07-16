Check out the massive queue of 10,000 guests to wish Anant-Radhika Ambani during their wedding celebration 

The final day saw a slew of guests in attendance to wish the newlyweds and shower blessings. These included media persons and Reliance employees.

Anant-Radhika Ambani

Newlyweds Anant and Radhika Ambani's wedding celebration was lavish and attended by the who's who of the business, political, and entertainment worlds. The visuals from the wedding celebration make it one of the most memorable and magnificent events. Several politicians and eminent personalities attended the grand celebration. Touted to be the world’s most expensive wedding, surpassing even the British royals, the family concluded the festivities on Monday night.

The last two days saw a slew of guests in attendance to wish the newlyweds and shower blessings. These mostly included media persons and Reliance employees. A viral video shows the massive queue of about 10,000 guests making their way to the stage to wish Anant and Radhika. The couple stood for hours, a normal situation at an Indian wedding. Check out the clip below.

Anant, Radhika, Mukesh, and Nita also gave a special speech thanking all the guests for making their celebration even more meaningful. As per tradition, they underlined that everyone needs to eat and then only leave the premises.

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12. Shubh Aashirvaad followed the event on July 13 with a grand reception on July 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. They touched his feet as he gave the newlyweds his blessings.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani welcomed PM Modi and escorted him to the venue.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, among others.

International figures such as reality television stars Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian, singer Justin Bieber, WWE champion John Cena, Former UK prime minister Tony Blair, and rapper Rema among others also attended the wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika in Mumbai.