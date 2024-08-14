The rumours of Hardik Pandya dating British singer Jasmin Walia started when eagle-eyed followers noticed similar poolside backgrounds in their pictures

In Pic: Jasmin Walia and Hardik Pandya

Listen to this article New love birds spotted? Netizens speculate budding romance between Hardik Pandya & British singer Jasmin Walia x 00:00

Just a month after his separation from Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya has stirred dating rumours with British singer Jasmin Walia. These speculations began when netizens guessed that the duo might be vacationing together in Greece, with matching photos hinting at their togetherness. The rumours started when eagle-eyed followers noticed similar poolside backgrounds in both Hardik's and Jasmin's pictures.

Recently, the duo posted photos on their social media handles where the backgrounds appeared strikingly similar. Adding fuel to the fire was their mutual following and Jasmin's like on Hardik's post. Though Hardik hasn't reacted to the singer's pictures, he has liked a few of her recent posts, which has intensified the rumours.

As soon as these rumours gained traction, people began commenting on Jasmin's posts. One wrote, “Hardik Pandya and you are together, new love birds enjoying in Greece,” while another asked, "Are you dating Hardik Pandya?”

Meanwhile, Natasa has been sharing quotes about relationship struggles. The caption of one of her reels read, "You will never feel like you’re enough with this type of guy because they aren’t ready to be mature yet. They will entertain other girls, but it’s not because you aren’t enough.”

After their separation was announced, Nataša was trolled on social media by Hardik Pandya's fans. However, with Natasa's recent social media activities, netizens now speculate that cheating and emotional abuse could be possible reasons for the separation. Hardik and Natasa have never publicly addressed the reasons for ending their relationship.

On July 18, Hardik and Natasa issued a joint statement on social media announcing the end of their relationship. "After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness.”

The couple got married in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya in 2021.