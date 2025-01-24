Rapper Emiway Bantai has tied the knot with actor-singer Swaalina. The couple shared the happy news through Instagram

Popular rapper Emiway Bantai has tied the knot with singer-actor Swaalina. The couple announced through social media with their wedding pictures. The couple had worked together on the hit track 'Kudi' in the year 2023.

Both Swaalina and Emiway Bantai twinned on their wedding day in purple coloured outfits. While Swaalina looked stunning in the purple lehenga with a matching blouse, Emiway looked dapper in a bandhgala kurta. Swaalina also wore matching jewellery to complete her wedding ensemble.

Who is Emiway Bantai?

Emiway Bantai is a popular rapper in India whose original name is Bilal Sheikh. merging from Mumbai, he gained fame with his raw lyrics, energetic performances, and relatable tracks that resonate with fans worldwide. Emiway's breakthrough came with his viral hit 'Machayenge', followed by chartbusters like 'Khatam' and 'Firse Machayenge'. He is celebrated for staying true to his independent roots, producing and releasing music without major label backing. Emiway's versatility spans from hard-hitting diss tracks to motivational anthems, making him a youth icon and a pioneer in the desi hip-hop movement.

Starting as an underdog, he initially faced challenges, but his dedication and talent helped him carve a niche in the industry. Drawing inspiration from global hip-hop icons and blending it with desi flavors, Emiway has created a unique sound that resonates with audiences worldwide.

His journey began with English rap, but he transitioned to Hindi to connect with a broader Indian audience. Emiway is also known for his independence in the music industry, producing and distributing his music without major label backing.

Who is Swaalina?

Swaalina, born Halina Kuchey, is a Finnish model, actress, and influencer who has made a remarkable mark in India’s entertainment industry. Known for her stunning looks and charming screen presence, she gained recognition by featuring in popular Punjabi music videos like "Prada" by Jass Manak and "Coka" by Sukh-E. Her elegance and versatility have made her a favorite in the Punjabi music scene, where she has collaborated with leading artists and brands. Swaalina’s ability to effortlessly blend Western sophistication with Indian aesthetics has earned her a global fanbase, making her one of the most sought-after faces in music and fashion.