Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai for the wedding of her brother Siddharth. A few days ago, PC was snapped at Mumbai airport in an all-white outfit as she landed in the city for 'bhai ki shaadi.' Now, as the wedding approaches, just like any other household, PC's home is also filled with chaos and a lot of fun. The Desi Girl of Bollywood took to her Instagram to share pictures from the last-minute preparations ahead of the grand wedding ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra shares pics from wedding preparation

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared pictures from the 'Shaadi ka ghar' a day before the pre-wedding festivities kick-start. The post is filled with kids playing, people dancing, and some dining table gupshup.

While sharing the pictures on her Gram, PC attached a sweet caption with it. She wrote, "Shaadi ka ghar.. !! And it begins tomorrow—mere bhai ki shaadi hai @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya!! Sangeet practice to fam jams… So good to be home🥰 My heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? No one… but is it fun? Absolutely! Looking forward to the next few days."

Priyanka Chopra returns to India

Priyanka Chopra kept it easy and cool with her airport appearance. The actress stunned in an all-white look, pairing shorts with a white crop top, a matching oversized shirt, and a cap. Chopra also wore a cap to elevate her appearance.

In August 2024, Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra shared pictures from his ‘Hastakshar’ or civil wedding and ring ceremony with Neelam Upadhyaya. The intimate affair was attended by close friends and family members who came together to bless the couple.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers and also featuring actor Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. It was mostly filmed in Australia.

Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Besides that, she also has the second season of Citadel, where she will reprise her role as Nadia.