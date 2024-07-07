Mira Rajput posted a sweet anniversary message for her husband Shahid Kapoor on Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are a well-loved Bollywood couple. They've been happily married for nine years and are celebrating their anniversary today. Fans have been sending lots of love and heartfelt wishes their way. To mark the special day, Mira posted a romantic message for Shahid.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput anniversary celebration

Earlier today, on July 7, Mira Rajput posted a sweet anniversary message for her husband Shahid Kapoor on Instagram. The video she shared includes a mix of unseen wedding photos, vacation pictures, and moments of their happy times together.

One of the pictures shows the couple with their kids, Zain and Misha, standing on the beach. In another video, Mira is recording Shahid while they enjoy a drive. There's also a video where they're looking at a phone together, with Mira resting her face on Shahid's shoulder.

She added a romantic caption to the post, saying, "You're the one I... ❤️❤️ Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor 😘." She also included the song "You're Still The One" in the background.

Shahid Kapoor about his early marriage with Mira

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who was recently seen in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' recalled the time he lived a minimalistic life before his wife Mira Rajput moved in with him. He had revealed that he only had "two spoons and one plate" when Mira Rajput moved in after they tied the knot back in 2015. He shared that he and Mira both decided the interiors of their house.

The actor told Instant Bollywood, "When we got married, I had just shifted into a house and so Mira came into that house and she complained a lot about it. She said you have only two spoons and one plate in this house. How do you even live? I said 'I live alone, how do you want me to live'?"

He further mentioned, "She said we don't even have a set. What if guests come, how do you serve people? I said 'I don't know, we order out.' So now that we have a new house, we could make it the way she wanted it to be and she was happy. It is a house which is made for the family and so both of us have worked towards it (sic)." Shahid and Mira completed eight years of marital bliss in July last year.