Nick Jonas, American actor and singer, who is married to Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai. He is in the city to attend his brother-in-law's wedding festivities

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Listen to this article Watch: Nick Jonas performs desi duties at brother-in-law Siddharth Chopra's wedding x 00:00

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding nuptials with Neelam Upadhyaya have become the talk of the town. The global actress' American singer and actor husband Nick Jonas also landed from Los Angeles to be a part of the wedding celebration. Nick's parents were also part of the wedding festivities. Several videos and pictures from the grand wedding is doing the rounds on social media and we got to see Nick perform desi wedding duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Jonas performs wedding duties

The wedding took place according to the Hindu customs with Haldi, Mehendi, and Baarat. The 'If I Fall' singer also performed all his duties as the jiju (brother-in-law) according to the desi traditions. Going by a video shared by Dr Madhu Chopra, Nick Jonas can be seen carrying a pooja ki thali with a varmala in it for the bride and groom. He is dressed in a white blazer suit. But what caught our eyes was the padgi he was wearing along with it. For the unversed, Padgi is worn by all the close male family members of the bride and groom's side during a Punjabi wedding.

In another video, Nick and Priyanka can be seen putting the a red cloth on top of the newly weds as part of a ritual.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

The festivities also saw some heartfelt moments by Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka was seen helping the bride Neelam Upadhyaya as she walked toward the stage. She was further seen escorting her brother Siddharth Chopra to the mandap. Not just Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, but the singer's parents Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas also enthusiastically participated in every function of the wedding.

Priyanka and Nick steal thunder on sangeet night

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also set the dance floor on fire at Siddharth Chopra's wedding as they grooved to the actress' iconic song 'Desi Girl' from 'Dostana'. Going by the clip circulated on social media, Priyanka is seen dancing with full vigor during the Baraat to her song 'Gallan Goodiyan', while Nick Jonas attempts to tap foot with his better half.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

At the sangeet ceremony of the couple, Nick Jonas sang the song 'Maan Meri Jaan', his collab track with King. As Nick performed, Priyanka could be seen dancing to the song along with her brother and other family members. Inside videos from the sangeet ceremony see Priyanka Chopra dance with her sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyay. The actress can be seen dancing happily to hit Bollywood tracks including her song 'Darling' from the film '7 Khoon Maaf'.