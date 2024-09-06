Breaking News
Maniesh Paul finds his inner yogi thanks to Sanya Malhotra watch video

Maniesh Paul finds his inner yogi thanks to Sanya Malhotra, watch video!

Updated on: 06 September,2024 10:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Maniesh took to Instagram, where he shared a video of them making a funny pose at the gym with the song "yoga se hi hoga" playing in the background

IANS

Actress Sanya Malhotra turned yoga teacher for actor Maniesh Paul and gave him a “wonderful session”, in which she taught him a “pose”. 


Maniesh took to Instagram, where he shared a video of them making a funny pose at the gym with the song “yoga se hi hoga” playing in the background, “Thanks @sanyamalhotra_ for a wonderful yoga session!!!kya kamaal ka pose sekhaya hai hahahahah,” he wrote as the caption.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)


Maniesh and Sanya will together be seen with actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”.

Recently, Varun met Maniesh at the airport lounge as they left to shoot for their new project. On September 1, Varun took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a video in which he meets Maniesh at the airport lounge as the latter was occupied reading the book 'R.A.W. Hitman: The Real Story of Agent Lima' by crime journalist and author S. Hussain Zaidi.

Varun then shared a picture on his Instagram Story in which he could be seen heading to the boarding area as the two sat on a passenger cart.

The two are set to start working on 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', which is reportedly the sequel to 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

The film marks the reunion of Varun with director Shashank Khaitan, with whom he worked in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

Produced by Dharma Productions, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is slated to be released in theatres on April 18, 2025.

Varun has also reunited with Maniesh, the two earlier shared the screen in 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'. The film, which was released on June 24, 2022, also starred Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and debutante Prajakta Koli.

