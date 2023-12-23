Sanya Malhotra has completed 7 years in the film industry. She took to her social media handle to revisit her journey in the movies

L-Sanya Malhotra in Meenakshi Sundareshar; R-Dangal poster

Listen to this article As Dangal completes 7 years, Sanya Malhotra recalls her journey with BTS videos x 00:00

Sanya Malhotra made her acting dbeut alongside Aamir Khan in the blockbuster film 'Dangal' in 2016. The film also marked the debut of Fatima Sana Shaikh as a lead actress. While Fatima worked in the movies a as child actor it marked her first as a leading actor. As 'Dangal' completes 7 years today, Sanya Malhotra took to social media to recall her journey in the film industry.

Sanya took to social media to share a couple of BTS videos from the different films that she has worked on. The first video sees her shooting for the song 'Morni' from the film 'Badhaai Do' with Ayushmann Khurrana. In the video, she is seen falling while attempting a step. She also shared a picture from the sets of 'Dangal' which was used as a poster for the film. She also shared videos of her filming for films like 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', 'Love Hostel', 'Jawan', and 'Patakhaa' among others. She also shared stills from 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' and a location picture from 'Pagglait'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with multiple film-related emojis, Sanya captioned the post, "Happy 7 years of living my dream. Happy Dangal day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SanyaM (@sanyamalhotra_)

In 'Dangal', Sanya essayed the role of wrestler Babita Phogat. The film narrates the story of a father's hard work, grit and love in uplifting his daughters in a sport that is dominated by men. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it is one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever. Earning Rs 2,024 crore worldwide, the movie was inspired by the life of Mahaveer Phogat and his wrestler daughters Geeta and Babita.

Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra had a great year at the movies as she was seen in three films. She began the year with the Netflix film 'Kathal' in which she played the lead role of an investigating officer. She followed it up with Shah Rukh Khan-starerr 'Jawan' where she played a doctor who was wrongfully implicated in a case. She ended the year with the film Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar. Starring Vicky Kaushal, it is the biopic of field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. Sanya played his wife in the film. The film also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh who played the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.