Parineeti Chopra’s photo dump reminds her of this healthy daily habit

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who garnered a lot of appreciation for her work in the streaming biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, is considering hitting the gym once again.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a photo dump of herself in sportswear. The actress could be seen sitting with squatted legs in the pictures.

She wrote in the caption, “Found this while clearing a photodump … got a reminder to go workout #throwback.”

This comes after the actress was recently seen enjoying the desi flavours in the UK. Earlier, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a series of pictures of her food indulgence. The actress could be seen sitting in a fine-dine restaurant and gorging on delicacies like Paneer, laccha parathas, gulab jamun, and a special paratha.

Parineeti, who hails from a Punjabi family, is a true foodie and likes her food to be flavourful and full of spices. The actress spent her significant time in the UK while studying at Manchester Business School. She was honoured with a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from the university.

While staying in the UK during her academic years, Parineeti often fancied herself with pizzas which she had to let go of once the acting bug bit her. While shooting for her movie ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ in Rajasthan, the actress spoke about her love for local flavours like Gatte ki sabzi and laal maans back in 2013.

The actress is currently enjoying her downtime and marital bliss after delivering the streaming hit ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ in which she was paired opposite Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh as his wife.

Parineeti was last seen in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ where she shared the screen with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh and essayed the role of Chamkila’s wife Amarjot Kaur.

