Sameera Reddy is embracing her love for travel. The actress is enjoying a solo trip to Greece, fully immersing herself in the experience. Her travel updates are filled with beautiful scenery and tasty food. Recently, Sameera shared a video of herself from Greece along with an important message on Instagram, focusing on self-acceptance and promoting body positivity.

Sameera Reddy promotes 'body positivity', ditches 'fair skin' rules

It's well-known that Indian society tends to favour fair skin, and those with darker skin often face pressure to lighten it. With the overwhelming number of fairness creams that can harm self-esteem, Sameera Reddy has taken a stand, encouraging everyone to let go of the idea that fair skin is better.

Posting a video from her time in Greece, she wrote, "Tips on how to de-tan? 🐒 Sorry but this girl is Chocolate brown & proud 🍫"

She continued, "Years of fighting the Desi thought that ‘fair skin’ rules . I remember in my first few films having to go shades lighter with body and face make up just to look ‘pretty’ . Somewhere on the way I realised my brown tan skin is mad gorgeous and I love it . It’s not easy when every other advertisement is showing you otherwise . A follower asked me recently’ but sameera how do you de tan after this Greek holiday ? (sic.)’"

"I do use tons of sunscreen to protect my skin but damn I love swimming in sea and soaking up the sun . And of course the brown will get even more tanned . You gotta love you just the way you are. Enjoy your body, your skin. Right now. Not tomorrow or a week later. The world will have their opinions but it’s only how you see yourself that’s the most important one ❤️ #imperfectlyperfect #bodypositivity," Sameera concluded.

Previously, Sameera opened up about the time she was working hard in showbiz and was pressured to get her body altered by going under the knife. She told Hindustan Times, “I can’t emphasise enough on the amount of pressure that was put on me to get a boob job at the top of my career. So many people kept saying, ‘Sameera, sab log kar rahe hain, aap kyun nahin’. But I didn’t want something like that inside me. It’s like you are hiding a flaw but it’s not a flaw, it’s how life is. I will not judge someone who wants to have plastic surgery and Botox, but what works for me is internally fixing myself.”