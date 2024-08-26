From Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, here’s what their Zodiac signs reveal about their sleep patterns.

Who doesn’t wish to know more about their favourite Bollywood stars? To make it easy for you, mid-day.com got in touch with astrologer Prachi Chaturvedi from Astrotalk to learn more about your favourite celebrities, and the findings will surprise you. You have often heard celebrities talking about their sleep cycles and how they maintain a routine, but what if we tell you, it has to do with their Zodiac sign? Surprised? Some astrological factors drive your favourite celebs to sleep a particular amount of time in a specific position. From Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, here’s what their Zodiac signs reveal about their sleep patterns.

Aishwarya Rai (Nov 1) and Shah Rukh Khan (Nov 2) - Scorpios

Shah Rukh Khan only sleeps for 4-5 hours a day, but does this have a connection to his Zodiac sign? You might be surprised by what our astrologer told us. Scorpios usually need less sleep to function. Yes, you read that right. Scorpios are often late sleepers, but they go into a deep sleep. They are overthinkers and don’t enjoy expressing themselves, so their thoughts come alive in their sleep in the form of dreams. They don’t need much sleep, and more often, they are very active at night, which can sometimes cause health problems if they don’t maintain a proper lifestyle.

Salman Khan (Dec 27) and Deepika Padukone (January 5) - Capricorn

Both Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan share the Zodiac sign Capricorn. Though Salman only sleeps for 2-3 hours, people with this sign are usually particular about their sleep. They follow a strict routine and love to abide by it. Capricorns tend to bend their legs while sleeping. Though they are not fussy about things, they can sleep anywhere as soon as the clock ticks to their timetable. Like Deepika Padukone, Capricorns typically love to sleep for 8 hours.

Aamir Khan (March 14) - Pisces

Pisces is the last Zodiac sign. People with this sign are emotional and are often called dreamers. They need a good, long sleep and usually go to bed early. For Pisces, sleep is like food for their emotions. Sleep increases their creativity and imagination, and being the last sign of the Zodiac, it also increases their spirituality.

Priyanka Chopra (July 18) - Cancer

Priyanka Chopra usually tries to get about 9 hours of sleep, and once again, her Zodiac sign plays a role in this. Priyanka Chopra is a Cancerian, and such people love to sleep long. They are often moody, which can hamper their sleep patterns. Cancerians mostly go to bed late at night and love to sleep in late in the morning. They need a clean space and find it important to have their loved ones next to them while sleeping. It is very difficult for them to sleep while travelling.