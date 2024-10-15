Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan made her acting debut last year with The Archies. She recently gave a detailed glimpse at her fitness routine

Suhana Khan, Bollywood actress and daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finally revealed the secret to her perfect svelte figure, which includes a combination of pull-ups and deadlifts. The actress who often posts stunning pictures of herself has given her followers a glimpse into her workout routine that goes into maintaining her fit body. This is the first time that the young actress has shared a video capturing her workout routine.

Suhana took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her working out in the gym under the guidance of a professional trainer. In the clip, the actress, who made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s 'The Archies', is seen doing several traditional resistance training exercises including pull-ups, hip thrusts, push-ups and deadlifts under the supervision of a personal trainer.

A user was seen asking about how she managed to do the pull-ups, to which she replied, “Was a struggle.”

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan got married in 1991 in a traditional Nikah and Hindu wedding ceremony shortly after. The two welcomed their son Aryan in 1997. Three years later they had their daughter Suhana, who was born in 2000. The power couple welcomed their son AbRam via surrogacy in 2013.

Suhana Khan's Bollywood career so far

The anticipation around Suhana Khan's acting projects and debut has always been high. The junior SRK made her grand acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' where she played the role of Veronica. The film was released on Netflix.

Talking about upcoming work, Suhana will soon be seen working with her father in the upcoming film “King”, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand. The movie is expected to go on floors later this year and might hit screens in 2025. The film will also feature actor Abhishek Bachchan, who will be seen playing the antagonist.

The story focuses on two individuals who come together under difficult circumstances. “With shades of grey, Shah Rukh plays a don and a mentor to Suhana’s character. He helps her navigate her way through the crime-infested world while testing her survival skills against their common enemy, played by Abhishek Bachchan,” a source informed mid-day earlier this month.