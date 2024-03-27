Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are now rumoured to have secretly tied the knot. Secret because they didn’t invite us.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Shhhh…. Shaadi ho gayi?

Shhhh…. Shaadi ho gayi?

After confirming their relationship on social media earlier this year, south star Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are now rumoured to have secretly tied the knot. Secret because they didn’t invite us. The two actors are said to have gotten married on Wednesday morning at the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Wanaparthy’s Srirangapuram in Telangana. Aditi and Siddharth have not yet made an official announcement about the nuptials. Then again, knowing how private the two are, we wouldn’t be too surprised if they released pictures only on their first wedding anniversary.

When Alia’s heart beats for kids

She rules Bollywood and is slowly inching her way into the West with Hollywood projects and social events. In the latest update, we hear that Alia Bhatt is set to host the Hope Gala event in London. The event, set to kickstart today, is held in partnership with the Mandarin Oriental hotel group at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. The event is designed to lend support to Alia’s chosen charity, Salaam Bombay, which rehabilitates and empowers children in leadership and other in-school activities.

Homecoming

After a 20-day shoot schedule, director Vignesh Shivan returned home to actor-wife Nayanthara and their children, Uyir and Ulag. Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut with Jawan last year, took to Instagram and wrote, “Can’t explain how we three felt when we saw you after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you! I love you, my everything.” So cute! Only recently, there were rumours that the couple had split when people noticed Nayanthara unfollowing Vignesh, but it turns out their marriage is not on the rocks. Take that, haters!

All is well

In 2023, we heard enough and more about Nawazuddin Siddiqui and estranged wife Aaliya’s arguments over their children’s custody. They criticised each other on social media and during interviews. However, it seems like the dust has finally settled on the disagreements between the two. In a recent post, Aaliya wrote sweet nothings to celebrate their wedding anniversary. She wrote, “Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only.” In an interview, Aaliya hinted that the misunderstandings between them were caused by a third party. She reportedly added, “We decided that we are not going to fight and will live together, peacefully.” All we can say is, dudho nahao, phulo phalo!

Working his arms off

Every actor is expected to do their due diligence before a film. For Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan trained in boxing for 14 months. He plays a Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in the Kabir Khan-directed venture. Kartik followed a strict fitness regime in which he shed 20 kilos and quit sugar as part of a tailored diet. This is the first time he has stepped into a physically demanding role. Sadly, it doesn’t seem like Kartik can go back to eating sugar until the film releases.

Mandodari to Yash’s Raavan

It’s an unlikely jodi and we are not sure what the result would be like. But we are excited to hear that Sakshi Tanwar is rumoured to play Kannada star Yash’s wife in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The film, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, will apparently have Sakshi essaying the role of a sensitive and demure Mandodari to Yash’s Raavan. Having worked with the director in Dangal (2016), we doubt she would have any problems playing the role, but will this chemistry work? Guess we’ll have to wait to find that out.