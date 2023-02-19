Sakshi Tanwar: Out of my comfort zone

Sakshi Tanwar dives deep into the series Mai, going through the toughest scenes that broke her, and won her the Best Actor nomination in the mid-day and Radio City Hitlist OTT

A still from the series

Sakshi Tanwar is known for her quiet and strong, yet fiercely independent roles in television and movies. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise to see the actor pack a punch in the web series Mai: A Mother’s Rage, which streamed on Netflix last year.

Her performance as the grief-stricken, distraught, and conflicted mother, who treads a fine balance between the good and morally incorrect, got her nominated in mid-day and Radio City Hitlist OTT awards in the Best Actor (Female): Series category.

“I did it because it was different and challenging,” starts off Tanwar, who consciously chose the role that helped her explore her skill as an actor, beyond the scope of things she has previously done on television. “Mai was something I had never done before. It was totally out of my comfort zone. I have played so many central characters before Mai, but this was like a full-on roller coaster. [There was] action, underworld, scams, corruption, crime, anger, guilt, and everything dark that I had not explored earlier. And who wouldn’t want to play a hero who is thrashing baddies and settling scores with them?”

The actor believes that credit should be given where it’s due. Tanwar says that creator Atul Mongia and director Anshai Lal helped her to develop the layered role of Sheel Chaudhary. “I loved the role, but I wasn’t sure if I was suitable for it or [if I] could [even] do it. After the mock shoot, I was exhausted and apprehensive as I realised that it was going to be a demanding shoot. But they were happy and I was on board,” recollects the actor, adding that finding the balance between the good and bad was the best part of the script. “Sometimes, I would know what to do before the scene would start, but it was a struggle and I would find it somewhere while doing the scene. I can say it has been the toughest project till now.”

Tanwar believes that awards encourage artistes to do better. “Since childhood we are all conditioned to work in a manner that gets us appreciation. So, when you get an award you do feel happy, but my biggest validation is when people tell me that they liked a particular performance. It feels like I got an invisible certificate for my good work.”

More about Mai

The series was directed by Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia