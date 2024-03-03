Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding updates: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to Siddharth Malhotra, and several celebs took to their Instagram accounts to drop the pictures from the celebration

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding updates: Diljit Dosanjh, the actor and singer, delivered an energetic performance on the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. From Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor to Karisma Kapoor, everyone danced to the beats of his songs. The actors showcased their best fashion on the glamorous night, and pictures from the function are now out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and dropped a series of pictures from last night featuring Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The actress exuded fashion as she opted for a stunning sequin saree for the function, while Saif looked incredibly handsome in a black sherwani. Lolo, aka Karisma, stunned at the event in a stylish intricate white outfit. These pictures from the event amazed us and how. Yesterday, Diljit shared a memorable moment with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kareena shared the clip on her post. In the video, Diljit Dosanjh performed the hit song "Proper Patola," and Kareena Kapoor Khan joined in, showcasing her dance moves on the grand stage, much to the delight of the ecstatic crowd.

Apart from Kareena, Sara Ali Khan also shared pictures from the evening. In the snapshot, the 'Kedarnath' actress was seen posing with her abba jaan Saif Ali Khan, bhai Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Pataudis owned the frame with their charisma.

Another actor who shared pictures from the evening was Sidharth Malhotra. Sid shared a picture with wifey Kiara Advani, and it is melting hearts. In this pic, Kiara was seen dressed in a pretty lehenga with mirror work, while Sid was complimenting her in a red sherwani. This pic made fans go crazy for their chemistry.

About performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are expecting their first child, didn't miss the chance to light up the dance floor and impress the guests at the celebration. They showcased their dancing skills to the song "Gallan Goodiyaan" from Ranveer's movie "Dil Dhadakne Do." The couple also enjoyed performing dandiya together, adding their signature energy to the already joyful atmosphere of the event.

Fans were also in for a treat as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together at the celebration. They grooved to the famous 'Oscar-winning' track 'Naatu Naatu'. Dressed in black, SRK and Salman showed off their in-sync moves, Aamir Khan was not to be left behind and joined in the fun without skipping a beat. Mr Perfectionist looked stylish in a green kurta.