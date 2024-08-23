Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | Date with disaster! How young women are luring men into expensive dating scams
Maharashtra: H1N1 tragedy gives new life to toddler in Kolhapur
Mumbai: Railway commuters launch ‘wear white’ protest
Mumbai: BMC wants to know what you think of racecourse park plan
Badlapur sexual assault case: ‘Influencer’ detained for spreading fake news
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Amid massive backlash from Prabhas fans Arshad Warsi turns off comment section on family pic

Amid massive backlash from Prabhas fans, Arshad Warsi turns off comment section on family pic

Updated on: 23 August,2024 06:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Arshad has been facing a lot of criticism on social media after he said that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD. Although he hasn't responded to the backlash yet, he has disabled comments online

Amid massive backlash from Prabhas fans, Arshad Warsi turns off comment section on family pic

Arshad Warsi, Source/Instagram

Listen to this article
Amid massive backlash from Prabhas fans, Arshad Warsi turns off comment section on family pic
x
00:00

Arshad Warsi's recent remark about Prabhas' performance in Kalki 2898 AD has caused a buzz on social media, with many users criticizing and trolling him. It seems the actor has now made a move on Instagram to shield himself and his family from the backlash.


Arshad Warsi turns off the comment section on Instagram amid trolling



Arshad has been facing a lot of criticism on social media after he said that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD. Although he hasn't responded to the backlash yet, he has disabled comments on one of his family pictures on Instagram. The photo, posted on Independence Day, shows him with his wife Maria Goretti and their daughter. As his remarks about Prabhas spread, other posts of his have been flooded with negative comments.


Arshad Warsi is known for being straightforward, and in a recent podcast interview with Samdish Bhatia, he candidly discussed his life, career, and the movies he’s recently watched. When talking about Kalki 2898 AD, Arshad didn’t hold back, sharing that he didn’t like it at all.

Arshad Warsi reviews Kalki 2898 AD

When discussing the movie, Arshad began by praising Amitabh Bachchan's presence and star power, highlighting his role as one of the leads. “Maine Kalki dekhi, mujhe toh nhi acchi lagi. Mujhe bahut takleef hoti hai jab (I watched Kalki. Didn't like it. It hurts me when)… Amit ji was (mind-blown sounds) unbelievable. I can't understand that man. I swear if we got the power he has, life ban jaae (our lives would be set). He's unreal.”

However, he then gave a straightforward critique of the film without holding back. “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).”

On the work front:

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Huma Qureshi are all set to entertain the audience with their next 'Jolly LLB 3'. Now, Akshay has announced the schedule for the movie in Rajasthan. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi wrapped up the Jolly 'LLB 3' Rajasthan shoot.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Arshad Warsi bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK