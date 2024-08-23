Arshad has been facing a lot of criticism on social media after he said that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD. Although he hasn't responded to the backlash yet, he has disabled comments online

Arshad Warsi's recent remark about Prabhas' performance in Kalki 2898 AD has caused a buzz on social media, with many users criticizing and trolling him. It seems the actor has now made a move on Instagram to shield himself and his family from the backlash.

Arshad Warsi turns off the comment section on Instagram amid trolling

Arshad has been facing a lot of criticism on social media after he said that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD. Although he hasn't responded to the backlash yet, he has disabled comments on one of his family pictures on Instagram. The photo, posted on Independence Day, shows him with his wife Maria Goretti and their daughter. As his remarks about Prabhas spread, other posts of his have been flooded with negative comments.

Arshad Warsi is known for being straightforward, and in a recent podcast interview with Samdish Bhatia, he candidly discussed his life, career, and the movies he’s recently watched. When talking about Kalki 2898 AD, Arshad didn’t hold back, sharing that he didn’t like it at all.

Arshad Warsi reviews Kalki 2898 AD

When discussing the movie, Arshad began by praising Amitabh Bachchan's presence and star power, highlighting his role as one of the leads. “Maine Kalki dekhi, mujhe toh nhi acchi lagi. Mujhe bahut takleef hoti hai jab (I watched Kalki. Didn't like it. It hurts me when)… Amit ji was (mind-blown sounds) unbelievable. I can't understand that man. I swear if we got the power he has, life ban jaae (our lives would be set). He's unreal.”

However, he then gave a straightforward critique of the film without holding back. “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).”

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Huma Qureshi are all set to entertain the audience with their next 'Jolly LLB 3'. Now, Akshay has announced the schedule for the movie in Rajasthan. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi wrapped up the Jolly 'LLB 3' Rajasthan shoot.