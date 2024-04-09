Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Setting a date with spirits
Setting a date with spirits

Updated on: 10 April,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Sources say Ayushmann in talks with Anees Bazmee for horror comedy Bhootiyapa; dates being worked out as the actor and director have a busy line-up ahead

Ayushmann Khurrana and Anees Bazmee

After Dream Girl 2 (2023), Ayushmann Khurrana is again in the mood for some funny business. Since late 2022, there was chatter that the actor—known for his social comedies—and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) director Anees Bazmee were keen to collaborate. In the latest development, we hear the two have zeroed in on a horror comedy. “Ayushmann and Anees are in discussion for a horror comedy titled Bhootiyapa. Other details are being worked out right now,” says a source. 


Working out the shooting timeline could be tough, given the duo’s line-up ahead. Bazmee is currently shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Triptii Dimri. After that, the filmmaker will go behind the camera for the No Entry sequel with Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. The source adds, “Anees is planning to roll the No Entry sequel by the year-end. Meanwhile, Ayushmann has the Sourav Ganguly biopic in the offing. So, the actor-director duo are figuring out when they can roll their laugh riot.”



ayushmann khurrana anees bazmee bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
