John Abraham commences shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s next action thriller 'Tehran'

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films have shared an intriguing glimpse of their upcoming film 'Tehran'. The action thriller will star John Abraham in the lead

John Abraham/Picture Courtesy-Yogen Shah

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the makers of 'Badlapur', 'Stree' and 'Mimi' have shared an intriguing glimpse of their upcoming film 'Tehran'. The action thriller will star John Abraham in the lead. On Monday morning, the makers dropped a video featuring the lead actor to announce the commencement of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

The announcement video features an intense looking John Abraham in his first look of the film. Inspired by true events, if this sneak peak is anything to go by, audiences have quite a power packed tale to look forward to. Shooting of the film has now commenced.

Also Read: 'Heroes don't exist', say John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, 'Tehran' has been directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

Also Read: John Abraham, Priya Runchal celebrate 9 years of togetherness with an unseen pic

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham was last seen in the film 'Attack- Part 1'. He will next be seen in the film 'Ek Villain Returns'. The film directed by Mohit Suri also stars Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani. The film will be released on July 29,