10 years of Dhoom 3: Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram, celebrating this iconic film, sharing stills from the film also featuring his co-stars Aamir Khan and Uday Chopra

Aamir and Abhishek in a still from Dhoom 3

10 years of Dhoom 3: Abhishek Bachchan looks back at action film with Aamir Khan, Uday Chopra

Reflecting on Dhoom 3’s 10-year milestone, Abhishek Bachchan shared a post on Instagram Abhishek starred as ACP Jay Dixit alongside Aamir Khan, Uday Chopra and Katrina Kaif The film was stacked with gripping heist sequences and breathtaking bike chases

Dhoom 3, from a film franchise that redefined the cop and robber genre and kickstarted the bike craze in India, has completed 10 years since its release. With a star cast led by Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra, the two consistent characters across the three films in the franchise, Dhoom 3 changed the landscape of vehicular action in Bollywood.

Abhishek excelled as ACP Jay Dixit alongside Aamir Khan, Uday Chopra and Katrina Kaif, who all had major roles in Dhoom 3. As we celebrate a milestone 10 years since its release, let's revisit the blockbuster that added another feather in the cap of Abhishek Bachchan while cementing its place as one of the most successful franchises in Hindi Cinema.

Genre-defining actioner

Released in 2013, the action-packed film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya instantly became a fan favourite, with a gripping plot that many considered ahead of its time. In a battle outlined by revenge and set against the backdrop of a circus, the conventional lines of good and bad begin to blur as Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra match wits against the enigmatic Aamir Khan. Abhishek’s chemistry with the big bad villain Aamir Khan was fresh, and new, adding a level of intensity to the film.

As always, the film was stacked with gripping heist sequences and breathtaking bike chases that have defined the franchise over the years. Some of Dhoom 3’s chase scenes are not just riveting but picturesque, and it's not too difficult to see why this franchise was responsible for kickstarting the biker craze in India.

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 10 years of Dhoom 3

Reflecting on Dhoom 3’s 10-year milestone, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram, celebrating this iconic film, sharing stills from the film also featuring his co-stars Aamir Khan and Uday Chopra. He wrote, "Marking 10 years today."

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

The remarkable success of Dhoom 3 and the franchise as a whole have left a mark on Indian cinema, as even a decade later, Dhoom 3 remains close to the hearts of many, a testament to the passion, talent, and perseverance of the cast and crew.