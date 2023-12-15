Aamir to end his hiatus with RS Prasanna’s next; sources say sports drama to roll in January

Aamir Khan and RS Prasanna

If 2023 had Shah Rukh Khan ending his hiatus with a bang, the year saw the other Khan, Aamir Khan, take a step back after his passion project Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) underperformed at the box office. It looks like the new year will mark new beginnings for the superstar. It is heard that Aamir will resume his place in front of the camera on January 29 as director RS Prasanna’s sports drama will go on floors.



The shoot is slated to take place in Mumbai, followed by an extensive second schedule at an outstation location. The production team is currently working at a brisk pace, engaged in pre-shoot preparations for the movie, which is the official adaptation of the Spanish offering, Campeones (2018). A source reveals, “Prasanna has been waiting for a long time to take the film on floors. Aamir is happy with how the script has shaped up. The crew has been intimated that January 29 is the big day. Considering the story revolves around an ill-tempered coach who undergoes transformation as he builds a team comprising the intellectually-disabled, the casting is

crucial. Aamir is screening the actors, with the team auditioning hundreds to get the right cast for the story.”

Even before rolling, the project has undergone several changes, from its title to its leading men. The film—the working title of which is Champions—was reportedly offered to Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar before the original choice, Aamir, came on board.

