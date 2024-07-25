The makers of Kick shared a BTS video of the Salman Khan-starrer as the film completed a decade. Sajid Nadiadwala marked his directorial debut with this film

Salman Khan in Kick

Listen to this article 10 years of Kick: Makers of Salman Khan-starrer unveil BTS video x 00:00

On the momentous occasion of the 10th anniversary of 'Kick', it's a fitting tribute to celebrate the Salman Khan-starrer directed by Sajid Nadiadwala and his remarkable achievement as a debut director whose film surpassed the coveted Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. Starring Salman Khan, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. A film that not only marked Nadiadwala’s directorial debut but also set a new benchmark in the Indian film industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers of the film Kick, Nadiadwala Grandson, shared some fun and quirky moments on their social media where glimpses of the behind-the-scenes while the movie was being shot. From Salman Khan's goofy avatar to Sajid Nadiadwala's directorial vision and action sequences, everything can be witnessed in the video. It is a visual treat for the fans as the movie Kick ticks a milestone of 10 years!

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Let’s celebrate 10 years of Kick by revisiting the behind-the-scenes magic and hard work featuring none other than our dynamic duo, Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan! Here's to celebrating the epic action entertainer and unforgettable memories on the #10thAnniversaryOfKick!"

Here is the Sneak Peek into The BTS video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

‘Kick’, released in 2014, became an instant sensation due to Salman Khan's charismatic portrayal of the enigmatic character, Devil, and the vision that was envisioned by Nadiadwala was evidently depicted in the film. As we celebrate 'Kick's 10th anniversary, Salman Khan's versatility with playing diverse characters on screen stands as a testament to his multifaceted talent and unwavering dedication to movies.

Kick 2 updates:

We hear the superstar is set to reprise his role as Devi Lal Singh aka Devil for the second instalment of his 2014 hit, Kick. Sources tell Mid-day that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who had turned director with the entertaining action fare, is keen to take Kick 2 on floors next year.

“Sajid has been busy writing the script. He will have to figure out the timelines because he is also overseeing several productions under his banner. He wants to ensure smooth functioning of the productions in order to dedicate his entire time to direct Kick 2,” reveals a source. The filmmaker, who is currently backing Khan’s Sikandar, has apparently initiated a conversation about taking the story of Devil—who was designed as a desi Robin Hood—forward.

“Salman and Sajid are thick friends, and both are excited about joining forces again for Kick 2,” adds the source. Kick, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jacqueliene Fernandez and Randeep Hooda, was an adaptation of the 2009 Telugu film of the same name. For now, Nadiadwala has two big productions in his kitty, AR Murugadoss’ directorial venture Sikandar, and Housefull 5, led by Akshay Kumar. mid-day reached out to Nadiadwala, who remained unavailable for comment.