Salman Khan Firing case: Enough evidence against accused in actor's house firing case, says court

A special court on Monday said, prima facie, that there was enough evidence against six arrested accused of attempting to murder Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a shooting incident at his Bandra residence in April.

As per the PTI report, special judge B.D. Shelke reviewed the chargesheet filed by Mumbai police, which details the case against the six men.

The court stated that the chargesheet and supporting documents reveal that there is sufficient prima facie material on record for proceeding against the accused for offences punishable under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), among others, as well as other relevant provisions of the MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act and Arms Act.

"There is sufficient prima facie material on record for proceeding against the accused, and hence cognisance (of the chargesheet) is taken," it said, rported PTI.

As per the PTI report, the court then issued process to the accused, Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Anujkumar Thapan (now deceased), Mohd Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh. The accused are currently in judicial custody. Thapan committed suicide while in police custody.

Earlier this month, the police filed a 1,735-page chargesheet before the special MCOC court, reported PTI. This extensive document included investigation documents compiled into three volumes.

According to the PTI report, the confessional statements under the MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act, 22 panchanamas (witness statements), and technical evidence are also part of the chargesheet documents.

The shooting incident took place in the early hours of April 14, when two men on motorcycles fired five shots outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra.

Rajasthan-based Youtuber held for threatening Salman Khan gets bail

A Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to a YouTuber held last month for allegedly threatening to kill actor Salman Khan, reported the PTI.

The Youtuber had also allegedly boasted about links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Banwarilal Gujjar, hailing from Rajasthan, was charged with criminal intimidation and the provisions of the Information Technology Act (IT Act).

The police said Gujjar, in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, has spoken about killing Khan and also about his links to Lawrence Bishnoi, Gold Brar and other gangsters.

The police had said that Gujjar had uploaded the video just to increase the viewership of his online channel.

His bail plea was accepted on Monday by additional chief judicial magistrate (Esplanade court) VR Patil.

In his bail application filed through advocate Faiz Merchant, Gujjar claimed he had been "falsely implicated in the case without any proper or cogent material".

In his plea, Gujjar said he makes videos and uploads them on his channel for entertainment and to gain fame.

The plea claimed the transcript of the video is in the FIR and nowhere in it has the applicant stated that he was going to kill Salman Khan.

Therefore, the sections that have been applied in the case are not made out against Gujjar, as the plea contended.

