10 years of ‘Main Tera Hero': Nargis Fakhri says the movie helped her 'connect more with the audience'

Main Tera Hero clocked 10 years today. On the occasion, Nargis Fakhri shared her love for the movie

10 years of ‘Main Tera Hero: Nargis Fakhri celebrated 10 years of her film ‘Main Tera Hero’, which marked the actress’ third theatrical release after blockbusters ‘Madras Café’ and ‘Rockstar’. While audience saw Nargis in an intense roles in ‘Madras Cafe’ and ‘Rockstar’, she emerged as a surprise package in this comic caper. In every frame, she commanded attention and delivered a spellbinding performance as Ayesha Singhal in the film, which also starred Varun Dhawan and Ileana D’Cruz.

The film also became Nargis’ third consecutive box office hit with an impressive collection of Rs 78 crore.

Speaking about the film’s achievement, Nargis said, “Time flies by so fast! It feels like it was just yesterday when we shot the film. I had a great time working with director David Dhawan, and my co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ileana D’Cruz. It is rare that a film like ‘Main Tera Hero’ comes by and keeps you laughing throughout. We have spent some great moments shooting the film, and I will always cherish it. I am glad to have secured the opportunity to play a fun and lighthearted role as Ayesha Singhal after playing grim and intense roles in ‘Madras Café’ and ‘Rockstar’. Ayesha Singhal allowed me to unload the heaviness and intensity from my previous characters, and helped me to connect more with the audience.”

About Nargis Fakhri recently

Meanwhile, we saw a glimpse of Nargis Fakhri when she rang in the New Year. She celebrated with Sussanne Khan and actor Arslan Goni in Dubai. But it was Nargis's reunion with her ex-boyfriend actor Uday Chopra that generated a buzz. Seems like all is well between the exes as they partied together with common friends. Nargis's current rumoured boyfriend Tony Beig was also at the party.

Arslan Goni took to his Instagram feed to share pictures from their New Year 2024 celebration. "Happy happy new year to everyone. What a night. Thank you," he captioned the post. While Arsan opted for a floral shirt, black blazer, and pants with matching tie for the occasion, Sussanne looked stunning in a white cut-out dress. In one of the pictures, Arslan and Sussanne are seen posing with Nargis Fakhri, Tony, and Uday. Nargis looked gorgeous as ever in a pink bodycon dress while Uday Chopra was seen in a black suit.

On the work front, Nargis Fakhri was last seen in ‘Tatlubaaz’. On the other hand, she never fails to dish out fashion goals on her social media handle!