Yash Raj Films teased the next chapter of Mardaani on the 10th anniversary of its unanimously loved cop franchise that is headlined by actress Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani

Listen to this article Rani Mukerji to return as Shivani Shivaji Roy for third chapter of cop franchise, Mardaani x 00:00

Yash Raj Films’ Mardaani is the biggest solo female-led franchise in Hindi cinema and the company teased the next chapter of the film while celebrating the 10th anniversary of this unanimously loved cop franchise. The first film in the franchise was released today, 10 years ago. The film introduced as to the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy played with conviction by Rani Mukerji.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers of the film, YRF took to social media to celebrate the milestone release of the film and announced the third chapter. Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote, "10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits... Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise.

We are inspired... again... thanks to you. #RaniMukerji."

10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits... Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise.

We are inspired... again... thanks to you. #RaniMukerji pic.twitter.com/jJlAp3VAAQ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) August 22, 2024

Mardaani Part One was released in 2014 and in 2019 the film expanded with a sequel. Both these films were massive hits at the box office and have a huge cult fan following.



Rani Mukerji plays Shivani Shivaji Roy, a feisty, daredevil cop who always stands up for what is right and delivers justice with a lot of courage in the Mardaani franchise.

In 2023, talking to Mid-day about Mardaani franchise, Rani Mukerji had said, "I never thought it would become so successful when I did the first part with Pradeep da [Sarkar, director]. Mardaani happened because we all, as a nation, collectively felt angry, sad and helpless because of the Nirbhaya case. The film was born out of those emotions. Then we received so much love that we got a great idea for the second one as well,” she recalls.

Talking about the third chapter, the actress had promised that it will be realistic, unlike other cop movies that have larger-than-life protagonists who can single-handedly beat countless men to pulp. “Even the third part will be raw, gritty and close to reality. Mardaani is known for its realism. My character is not a larger-than-life, action heroine who is kicking 10 villains, sending them up in the air. Shivani behaves like a real cop; you won’t see a real cop doing somersaults and kicking in the air.”

'Mardaani' subverts gender-norms and shows how a woman can be the ace of the pack in a male-dominated profession, leading from the front to protect those in need no matter how high the stakes.