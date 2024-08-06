Breaking News
Vikrant Massey makes shocking confession, recalls punching epileptic schoolboy: 'I had aggression...'

Updated on: 06 August,2024 05:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

During a recent conversation, Vikrant Masset recalled an incident from his school days when he nearly punched a schoolmate with epilepsy, mentioning how appearances can be misleading

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey is preparing for the release of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba. While promoting the film, he appeared on an episode of the "Prakhar Ke Pravachan" podcast, where he discussed his role in the movie.


During the conversation, he recalled an incident from his school days when he nearly punched a schoolmate with epilepsy, highlighting how appearances can be misleading.



12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey remembers punching epileptic schoolboy


Discussing his character Rishu in the film, Vikrant Massey mentioned that there could be a backstory explaining why his character willingly controls his violent tendencies. He then shared a personal experience and said, “This is my own life experience. I was doing karate, taekwondo… aggression aa gaya body mein. You felt invincible. School ke reccess mein tumne ek ladke ko tumne maar diya. Ek punch mara jaw pe. You did not know his medical background. He had epilepsy, started frothing. You saw this boy frothing in front of you losing consciousness. The older brother comes in, bats you left, right and centre. Ye sab breakdown bata rahu kuch seconds ka. Tumhe dard us waqt mehsoos nhi hua because tumhara darr ye tha ki woh mar na jaaye"

(I had aggression in my body. You hit someone in school during recess without knowing that he had epilepsy. This is the breakdown of a few seconds. You don't feel pain because you are scared whether the boy will die).

"Tumne karate chhor diya, tumne sab kuch chhor diya. Tumne ye realize kiya ki, ‘You could also kill someone.’ Uske baad tum jaha bhi gaye, unfortunately tum pit ke hi aaye. Tumne kabhi kisi pe haath nahi uthaya. Uske baad se maine aaj tak apni zindagi mein kisi pe haath nahi uthaya." he went on to add.

(You left karate. You realized you could kill someone. Wherever you went after that, you were always hit. But you never raised your hand. After that incident I have never raised my hand on anyone in my life)."

Work front:

Meanwhile, Vikrant will be seen on the work front in his upcoming romantic thriller 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal. Apart from this, he is also set to feature in 'The Sabarmati Report' alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

