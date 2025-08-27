Shreyas Talpade recently marked 20 years of release of Iqbal via an Instagram post along with a string of pictures from the sets of the film, including behind-the-scenes moments, expressing that he feels "blessed and grateful" for the love received over the years

Nagesh Kukunoor's 2005 sports drama 'Iqbal,' featuring Shreyas Talpade , has completed 20 years of its release. Talpade, who played the titular role as the deaf and mute cricketer, took to his Instagram handle and recalled fond memories of the film.

Describing the film as the "biggest support" of his career, the actor wrote, "This is where it all began! Thank you for being the biggest support in my career and making an impact in my life."

Talpade also extended his wishes to the entire team and cast of 'Iqbal'.

In his post, the actor shared a string of pictures from the sets of the film, including behind-the-scenes moments, expressing that he feels "blessed and grateful" for the love received over the years.

Actor Shweta Basu Prasad, who played the character of Talpade's on-screen sister, Khadija, also penned a heartwarming note to celebrate 20 years of 'Iqbal.'

"20 YEARS OF IQBAL!! Thank you everyone for all the love for Iqbal, for all these years," she wrote on Instagram.

Shweta, who was 14 at the time of the film's release, added, "Iqbal released 20 years ago on this day. One other film released that day - No Entry - it starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and had many hit songs. Even as a 14-year-old, I understood that Iqbal was competing with a "big" film at the box office. We had smaller posters, fewer screens. And then...Audience loved our film. Iqbal stayed in cinemas for 50 days, became tax-free and won many awards that season. Good stories will always stay, always thrive."

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, 'Iqbal' featured Shreyas Talpade in the lead role alongside actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Shweta Basu Prasad. The film was made under the banner of Mukta Searchlight Films and produced by Subhash Ghai.

The film's story revolves around Iqbal, a young, deaf and mute boy who dreams of playing cricket for India. Considered a cult classic, 'Iqbal' went on to bag several nominations, even winning the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

