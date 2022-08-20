Breaking News
Sameer Wankhede gets threat via social media
Famous Dadar store owner’s 46-yr-old son found dead in Virar
Janmashtami 2022: From Worli to Thane, political churn is on
Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s large civic bodies likely to have electric double-decker buses
Mumbai: 1,011 Covid-19 cases in city, two deaths
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Shweta Basu Prasad Every time I work with Pankaj Tripathi I make mental notes

Shweta Basu Prasad: Every time I work with Pankaj Tripathi, I make mental notes

Updated on: 20 August,2022 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Top

Shweta, who plays key role in Criminal Justice 3, says the chance to team up with Pankaj and powerful script convinced her to do the series

Shweta Basu Prasad: Every time I work with Pankaj Tripathi, I make mental notes

Shweta Basu Prasad


As a viewer, Shweta Basu Prasad thoroughly enjoyed Criminal Justice. So, it was a delight when the makers approached her to join the cast of its third season, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach. She says, “I have seen the previous seasons, and I am aware of its popularity. I loved this script. That’s my first criterion because I am an audience first, and then an actor. I should be able to convince myself that I want to watch this. It was a water-tight script with pockets of comic relief. It speaks about the complexities of urban life and the way kids are being brought up.”


A still from the showA still from the show

This time around, the Disney+ Hotstar offering presents a twisted case — after popular child star Zara Ahuja is found murdered, her brother Mukul Ahuja becomes the prime accused. Prasad’s lawyer character Lekha locks horns with the defendant’s counsel Madhav Mishra, essayed by Pankaj Tripathi. In her first brush with courtroom dramas, Prasad says, “Courtroom dramas give you the space for long monologues that I love. I think courtroom dramas [represent] a primitive [side of us] because legal battles bring out your best as well as your ugly side.”


Also Read: Shweta Basu Prasad bags a new web series

The biggest highlight of the project was obviously working with Tripathi. She may have shared screen space with the actor earlier, but his command over his craft continues to bowl her over. “Every time I work with him, I make mental notes. I pick up [little nuances] from his performances because one can learn so much from him.”

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
shweta basu prasad pankaj tripathi Web Series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK